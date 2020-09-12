Coronavirus outbreak at Eton College after pupils return with COVID-19

Several Eton College pupils have been forced to self-isolate following a coronavirus outbreak at the exclusive boarding school.

Officials confirmed a “few” students in Year 13 had tested positive for COVID-19 when they returned on Thursday for the new term.

The outbreak has affected the college’s Wooton House, Angelo's House and Keate House, the Telegraph reported.

The school, which caters for boys aged 13-18, is currently trying to find those who came into contact with the infected pupils.

Eton College said in a statement: “Acting on the advice of senior health professionals, Eton took the decision to test all pupils and staff for COVID-19 on their return to school, having carefully assessed the risks of transmission within our specific boarding context.

“In deciding to test, Eton has been determined not to put additional pressure on the NHS.

“Therefore, a contract has been taken out with a private provider and the school is covering all costs.

“On their return to the school, a few asymptomatic pupils have tested positive and the school is following Health Protection Agency advice in relation to their isolation and the tracing of their contacts.

“Other pupils continue in school in accordance with the appropriate social distancing and other mitigating measures we have put in place.”

More than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as former chief scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport warned the country is “on the edge of losing control” of COVID-19.

It is the first time since mid-May that recorded cases have been above 3,000 on consecutive days, and the figures come as the public is urged not to have a “party weekend” before the “rule of six” restrictions come into force on Monday.

The Government said as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 3,497 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, slightly lower than the 3,539 cases recorded on Friday.

Another nine people have died with coronavirus.

