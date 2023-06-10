Eton to become ‘charity for the advancement of education’

Eton College

Eton is to become a “charity for the advancement of education” rather than a school which does charitable work.

Under the leadership of Simon Henderson, who is nicknamed “trendy Hendy” for his progressive views, the school will prioritise its charitable efforts.

He said he wants to move away from the idea that the institution is a school foremost, that does “charitable activities”.

“Eton College is a charity for the advancement of education,” the school website’s purpose statement reads.

“At its heart sits an independent boys’ boarding school which leads a dynamic range of educational activities and an expanding network of educational partnerships.

“The charity’s primary purpose is to draw out the best of young people’s talents and to enable them to flourish and make a positive impact on others.”

School must remain examplary

And despite its philanthropic realignment, Mr Henderson insisted the school itself must remain exemplary.

“It’s something that has been implicit but we’re deliberately making it more explicit and accelerating various activities in that space,” Mr Henderson told The Times.

“We genuinely see ourselves as an educational foundation that’s got a brilliant boys’ boarding school at its centre.”

Mr Henderson denied there had been an ideological battle over Eton’s future, but conceded differing views were tabled about the areas it should focus on.

He said that despite the college being at its epicentre, other initiatives aimed at increasing educational opportunity and social mobility will be at the forefront of plans in the coming years.

The headmaster, 47, who attended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s old school, Winchester College, said he hopes Eton can be “a force for good”, because it is “the right thing to do”.

Its charitable work includes the launch of EtonX, a knowledge hub, which features leadership and study skills courses designed to help students get into university and entrepreneurship.

The asset is free to state schools, while also being sold to private schools in Britain and abroad.

‘Move with the times’

Eton has also applied to open three state sixth forms in Oldham, Middlesbrough and Dudley, with Star Academies, which are on the cusp of approval and has committed to investing £1 million per year in perpetuity to support this venture.

Mr Henderson insisted the institution must “move with the times” and claimed the change brought the school closer to its founding principles: to house and educate 70 disadvantaged boys free of charge.

At present 112 families are exempt from its annual fees of £46,000 due to a bursary scheme it offers. This is a rise from just 30 a decade ago and 90 three years ago; the school will spend £10 million on bursaries this year.

Other changes at the college include students being encouraged to take degree apprenticeships and go into the Armed Forces as well as elite universities.

The school has also appointed a full-time social action mentor for the boys, who has been tasked with tackling toxic masculinity, promoting “Eton Pride” and Black History Month, while teaching feminism and empathy.

Eton was founded in 1440 by Henry VI and its famous uniform dates back to the 19th-century.

The latest strategy change comes as a general election looms, with Labour committed to removing the tax break that private schools currently enjoy.

Eton College was contacted for comment.