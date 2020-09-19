Etobicoke mosque holds vigil 1 week after killing of volunteer caretaker

Members of an Etobicoke mosque held a vigil on Saturday one week after the stabbing death of a man who served as its volunteer caretaker.

Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 58, was stabbed once as he sat in a chair outside the mosque, 65 Rexdale Blvd., near Kipling Avenue, and he died at the scene. Zafis was controlling access into the building to ensure worshippers complied with public health regulations.

On Friday, Toronto police announced that they have arrested and charged Guilherme Von Neutegem, 34, with first-degree murder in his death.

The vigil was held to thank Toronto police for their work in making an arrest and laying a charge and to call on homicide detectives to investigate the crime as potentially motivated by hate.

The International Muslim Organization mosque has closed its doors for now, but its president says the doors will reopen soon.