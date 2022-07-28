Ethylene Dichloride Market sales growing at a steady 3.7% CAGR, the industry size is projected to total US$ 24.0 Bn by 2028 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The North America ethylene dichloride market is estimated to hold nearly 36.0% of the total market share in 2022, finds FMI, presence of several renowned ethylene dichloride (EDC) manufacturers in the U.S. is expected to place the country as an attractive pocket in the forthcoming years

NEWARK, Del, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylene dichloride market is projected to reach a value of US$19.2 Bn by the end of 2022, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 3.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The market is expected to reach US$ 24.0 Bn by 2028. Rising application of ethylene dichloride in the production other chemicals and materials as well as in the manufacturing of industrial and consumer goods is expected to fuel the market growth. 

Increasing demand for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins for different usages like the production of plastic and flooring materials is a primary growth driver for the ethylene dichloride market. This is owing to the application of ethylene dichloride in the production of PVC. Furthermore, growing adoption of ethylene dichloride (EDC) as a lead scavenger in petrol will bode well for market demand over the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry all over the world is expected to push manufacturers to concentrate more on the proliferation of their refinery capacities, which will foster market growth for ethylene dichloride.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-351

Additionally, elevated demand for production of chlorinated solvents and pesticides will likely boost market growth. Ethylene dichloride market is further positively influenced by certain demographic and macro-economic factors like development of textile and chemical industries, evolution of the mining sector and others. Ethylene dichloride is also considered to be environmentally friendly as it is non-toxic for aquatic organisms and doesn’t accumulate in the aquatic food chain. With rising environmental consciousness, this is expected to propel market expansion for ethylene dichloride.

“An upsurge in the production of PVC along with the rising demand for petrol will likely augment sales in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • North America ethylene dichloride market will account for 36% of the total market share by the end of 2022

  • Ethylene dichloride market in Europe will hold 21.2% of the total market share in 2022.

  • Online shopping in the U.K. will indirectly fuel market growth over the forecast period.

  • India is expected to account for 20.7% of the ethylene dichloride market share in South Asia.

  • By application, usage of vinyl chloride monomer to make PVC will propel demand for ethylene chloride.

  • On the basis of production process, oxy chlorination will gain popularity.

Competitive Landscape 

Olin Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Vynova Group, SABIC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, PT Asahimas Chemical, Prochem, Inc., VESTOLIT GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, and others are some of the major organizations in the ethylene dichloride market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-351

As a highly fragmented global market, ethylene dichloride includes several small and large-scale market players. These organizations are eyeing market possibilities in countries with an abundance of raw materials as well as well-established manufacturing facilities such as countries in East Asia and North America. Market players are focusing on investing in R&D activities as well as on capacity expansion, acquisitions, mergers and product innovation to cater to emerging applications.

More Insights into the Ethylene Dichloride Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene dichloride market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on production process (direct chlorination, oxy chlorination), applications (vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), ethylene amines, other solvents), and region. 

Regional Analysis

According to the latest reports by FMI, North America accounts for the major share of the global ethylene dichloride market, accounting for almost 36% of the overall market share in 2022. The regional market growth is propelled by the presence of multiple renowned ethylene dichloride manufacturers in the U.S. Several ethylene dichloride manufacturers are employing capacity expansion strategy which is expected to supplement the regional market growth.

The Europe ethylene dichloride market is anticipated to account for 21.2% of the total market share by the end of 2022. This is owing to the rapid development of the pharmaceutical and packaging industries in the U.K. Rising trend of online shopping coupled with the evolving food and beverage sector are likely to fuel the packaging sector in the U.K. This will increase the demand for plastic packaging which in turn will supplement ethylene dichloride market growth in the U.K.

Apart from these developed countries, ethylene dichloride market in India will witness an acceleration in demand. Owing to the swift rise in the demand for crude oil and favourable government initiatives, the regional ethylene dichloride market will register significant growth. Thus, the South Asia ethylene dichloride market is expected to account for nearly 20.7% of the total market share.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-351

Segmentation Analysis

According to the latest study by FMI, by application, the vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) segment is predicted to dominate the global ethylene dichloride market. The rising conversion of VCM to polymeric PVC since the former is considered to be hazardous for human health is responsible for the growth witnessed by this segment.

Based on the production process, oxy chlorination is evaluated as the leading segment in the global ethylene dichloride market. This production process is gaining massive traction across the world due to the urgent need to lower harmful emissions from the production of polyethylene dichloride.

Unlike the traditional direct chlorination production process, oxy chlorination uses hydrogen chloride in combination with oxygen. The relatively low cost of hydrogen chloride, as compared to chlorine, is predicted to make oxy chlorination the most preferred production process.

Ethylene Dichloride Market By Category

Application:

  • Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

  • Ethylene Amines

  • Other Solvents

Production Process:

  • Direct Chlorination

  • Oxy Chlorination

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

   1.1. Global Market Outlook

   1.2. Demand Side Trend

   1.3. Supply Side Trend

   1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

   2.1. Market Taxonomy

   2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Overview 

   3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

   3.2. Import-Export Analysis

   3.3. Top Import-Export Economies

   3.4. Supply Demand Scenario

   3.5. Production Process Comparison

   3.6. Porter’s Analysis

   3.7. Cost Structure Analysis

   3.8. Key Regulation

   3.9. Value Chain Analysis

Top Reports Related To Chemicals & Materials

Ethylene Carbonate Market Sales: The global ethylene carbonate market is slated to reach a valuation of around US$ 306.5 Mn in 2022.

Ethylene Glycol Market Value: The demand for Ethylene Glycol is anticipated to grow with a compelling growth rate of about 3.1% to 4.5% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031

Ethylene Amines Market Demand: The ethylene amines market revenue totaled US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. The ethylene amines market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032

Calcium Disodium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-acetate Market Type: Calcium disodium ethylene diamine tetra-acetate is a derivative ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid and is an approved food additive.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Size: Dodecanedioic acid is majorly used in manufacturing of polyamide 6,12. Polyamide 6,12 is majorly used in manufacturing nylon products

Mining Lubricants Market Sales: The demand of mining lubricants to witness a year over year growth of 3.1% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 2,289.4 Mn by the end of 2022

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Type: The market of pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride to grow with a year on year growth of 5.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 315.8 Mn by 2022 end

Sulphur Bentonite Market Forecast: Demand in the sulphur bentonite market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2029. Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the market value to top US$ 197.3 Mn in 2022

Wood Charcoal Market Outlook: The market of wood charcoal to witness a year over year growth of 2.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 21,014.6 Mn by the end of 2022

Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) Market Share: The market of perfluoropolyether to witness a year on year growth of 4.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 758.8 Mn by the end of 2022

For More Info @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/15/2480265/0/en/Sulfuric-Acid-Market-to-Exceed-US-25-623-Mn-by-2032-Amid-Rising-Applications-in-Fertilizer-Industry-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 6-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ethylene-dichloride-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.