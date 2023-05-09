EthShares Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Blockchain Ecosystem for Sustainable Passive Income

EthShares focuses on building AI-powered dApps, offering a multi-currency wallet and a rewards dashboard, and launching an Enigma AI app and a Crypto ChatGPT AI app.

Vancouver, BC, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EthShares ecosystem is proud to announce its groundbreaking AI-powered blockchain project, which generates sustainable passive income via ETH reflections, with 8% of every transaction being redistributed to all $ETS holders. EthShares is dedicated to building AI-powered dApps on an enhanced Web3 user experience, incentivizing developers while sharing profits with token holders with its reflection mechanism. EthShares' mission is to make holding cryptocurrency easy and accessible to everyone, providing a simple way to earn rewards for just holding the $ETS token in a crypto wallet.

"We are excited to launch EthShares and offer a revolutionary AI-powered blockchain ecosystem for sustainable passive income. We aim to build groundbreaking AI dApps operating on Web3 attracting millions of users around the world," said the EthShares team. "Our mission is to create a new wave of decentralized finance that is accessible to everyone, offering a more transparent, secure, and efficient financial system. Join us today and experience the future of finance."

EthShares offers a world-class dividend payment system whereby token holders receive dividends in Ethereum paid directly to their wallets without the need to claim the token. The NO ownership contract makes the ecosystem 100% decentralized, giving the community/holders absolute power to decide on every decision concerning growth.

The EthShares Ecosystem

The EthShares ecosystem offers an array of tools and features to help users manage their ETS rewards.

Reward Dashboard: The groundbreaking Rewards Dashboard allows users to claim, view, calculate, and track their rewards with best-in-class analytics tools. The dashboard is optimized for both desktop and mobile, enabling users to track or claim their ETH rewards anytime. Charting and swap features will be added as part of Dashboard 2.0, making it the ultimate rewards management tool.

EthShares Wallet: The EthShares Multi-Currency Wallet provides support for multiple currencies, with streamlined UI and desktop and mobile versions. The wallet is designed to help users monitor and manage their rewards, offering fully integrated, multi-reward options. Securely store and manage your portfolio with the ETSWallet, which supports major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Enigma App: EthShares' Enigma AI app leverages machine learning algorithms to analyze historical price data, trading volumes, and other relevant factors to make predictions about cryptocurrency prices, market trends, and investment opportunities. This will help users make informed investment decisions, adding a layer of intelligence to their trading strategies.

Ethan Crypto ChatGPT: EthShares' most significant innovation is the Crypto ChatGPT AI app - Ethan, an OpenAI-powered public library of the internet. Ethan is designed to provide answers to any question asked and perform tasks assigned to it by utilizing advanced natural language processing algorithms. The integration of AI and cryptocurrency offers several benefits, including making more informed investment decisions, providing real-time updates on the latest cryptocurrency prices, automating certain processes, reducing human errors, improving transparency and trust, and identifying potential security threats.

Public Sale and Tokenimics

The $ETS public sale is now live, with a minimum contribution of $30 and a maximum contribution of $30,000 per address. Buy $ETS at https://ethshares.io/.

The token symbol is $ETS, operating on the Binance network (bep20). The maximum supply is 1 billion $ETS, with 800 million available for public sale, 150 million in the liquidity pool, and 50 million for CEX listing. The tax on each Buy or Sell transaction is 2%.

Contract Address: 0x5f12D4012185e044B5FEd1B3dBD9B8B1e7Ffb27f

EthShares Taking Marketing to a Next Level

To ensure the success of the project, EthShares has laid out a comprehensive marketing plan, including 5 major CEX listings prior to launch, AMAs with internal/external communities, shill contests, trading contests, Twitter campaigns with top influencers, 20 YouTube videos before and after launch, top telegram callers before and after launch, Chinese Weibo marketing, press release, banner ads on all crypto-related sites, CMC top trending for straight 1 week, Dextool trending for straight 1 week, CMC & CG fast track within 10 hours after launch, and 100% transparency with 24/7 community updates. EthShares also plans to announce top strategic partnerships to help generate revenue outside the crypto space.

A Comprehensive Roadmap

The EthShares roadmap includes three phases. Phase 1 involves design and concept structure, smart contract deployment, website creation, token sale campaign, marketing campaign, and dApp development initiation. In Phase 2, the marketing campaign and AMAs will continue, the token launch on DEX, rewards activated, rewards dashboard release, CoinMarketCap listing, CoinGecko listing, Certik Skynet onboarding, Enigma dApp release, CEX listing, and Ethan and CryptoGPT release. Phase 3 will see charity events, AMAs, viral marketing campaigns, the ETS wallet release, the NFT collection airdrop, new AI apps introduced, Cex listings, and a new roadmap published.

About EthShares

EthShares is a blockchain project that offers sustainable passive income through ETH reflections to its token holders, with an 8% reflection rate on every transaction. The project aims to build AI-powered dApps on Web3 to attract millions of users worldwide. EthShares invites everyone to join the AI revolution and experience the limitless possibilities of AI-powered blockchain.

For more information about EthShares and its ecosystem, please visit the official website or read the whitepaper. Join the community on Telegram and follow EthShares on Twitter to know more about the project.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium

EthShares

Andrew Dechamps

support@ethshares.iol

https://ethshares.io/

