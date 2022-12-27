Ethique's shampoo bars offer cleansing power in a tiny, sustainable package

Start your new year with new, sustainable haircare from Ethique.

The holidays are coming to a close, and with the new year fast approaching you might be on the hunt for small, sustainable changes to your daily routine. Ethique, a New Zealand-based, sustainable beauty brand, might have what you've been looking for when it comes to updating your beauty regimen for 2023, especially if you've been thinking about getting into bar shampoos.

Ethique has set itself a high bar for its sustainability standards, from committing to plastic-, laminate- and chlorine-free packaging for all its products to planting a tree for every order placed. Most products come in bar or balm format, in compostable paper packaging as part of the company's efforts to be waste-free. Ethique uses PEFC-certified paper, meaning that no ancient trees were harmed in the production process.

Some of Ethique's most popular products are its shampoo bar and haircare sets. The best-reviewed version of the shampoo bar, the Heali Kiwi, is formulated with oatmeal, neem and karanja oils and coconut butter to soothe irritated scalps. Beyond shampoo and conditioner, Ethique is home to lipsticks, deodorant, body scrubs and more.

We tried the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner.

I had the opportunity to test out the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioning bar. The process detailed on the website for each product is easy to follow (though I resorted to a few shampoo bar YouTube tutorials to ensure I was doing it right), and the Heali Kiwi bar, especially, was soothing on my scalp and lathered really well.

If you're looking to get into bar shampoos, Ethique's selection is a good place to start. They're reasonably priced (you can see Ethique's price transparency breakdown on its website), biodegradable all the way to the package and made with fair trade ingredients. You can also buy mini versions of the shampoo bars and conditioner bars, in the event that you want to start your solid haircare journey slowly.

