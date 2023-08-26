Ethiopia's Shankule and Gebreslase win marathon gold and silver in Budapest

Amane Beriso Shankule led an Ethiopian one and two on Saturday in the women's marathon at the world athletics championships in Budapest.

Shankule, whose victory at last year's Valencia marathon put her third on the world all-time list, finished the 42.195km course through the streets of the Hungarian capital in 2:24.23.

Gotytom Gebreslase, who won the race at the last world championships in Eugene, claimed silver, 11 seconds behind.

Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi from Morocco won the bronze.

Shankule and fellow Ethiopians, Tsehay Gemechu, Gebreslase and Yalemzerf Yehualaw surged clear after 36km. Shankule stepped up the pace with five kilometres remaining to build a small lead on Yehalaw and Gebreslase.

Gardadi finished strongly over the last two kilometres to prevent Yehalaw from giving Ethiopia a clean sweep of medals.



