Ethiopia civil war: Hyenas scavenge on corpses as Tigray forces retreat

Farouk Chothia & Teklemariam Bekit - BBC News
·8 min read
Aksum, monk overlooking Monastery of Abba Pantelewon, founded in 6th century
Tigray is a sparsely populated mountainous region

Hyenas scavenging on the corpses of villagers, cities and towns hit in air strikes, elderly men and young women conscripted into armies - these are the horrific accounts emerging from a war that has left tens, if not hundreds, of thousands dead in Ethiopia's historic region of Tigray.

The region was once a tourist attraction, with visitors drawn to its rock-hewn churches, Muslim shrines and ancient scripts in the Ge'ez language.

Now Tigray is the site of a vicious war, as the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies on the one side, and the army of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on the other, fight for control in a region that has long been seen as the key to power in Ethiopia - or what was historically part of Abyssinia.

It has been under a blockade for 17 months - with no banking, telephone or internet services - and no media access.

Over the last two years, the fortunes of the two sides have constantly changed on the battlefield, with:

  • Ethiopian and Eritrean forces capturing the Tigray capital, Mekelle, in November 2020 after the TPLF was accused of launching a rebellion

  • The Tigrayans launching a counter-offensive in the neighbouring Amhara and Afar regions, bringing them close to the federal capital, Addis Ababa, about a year later

  • The Ethiopian and Eritrean forces regaining territory in Tigray - including the key city of Shire - in the latest round of fighting, raising the prospect of them trying to capture Mekelle once more.

"There are at least 500,000 Eritrean and Ethiopian federal troops in active combat, plus 200,000 from the Tigrayan side," said Alex de Waal, the executive director of the US-based World Peace Foundation.

He added that after more than 50 days of non-stop fighting, this week the Tigrayan defence lines around Shire could no longer hold out because of a lack of ammunition.

"It's a big setback for the Tigrayans. It leaves civilians exposed to massacre, rape and starvation," Prof De Waal said, though the Ethiopian government has promised aid and the restoration of services in Shire and other areas under its control.

People who fled the violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region wait to receive injeras, Ethiopia's staple food of sour fermented flatbread, from their kitchen as only meal of the day at May Weyni secondary school, now hosting 10500 displaced people as an IDP camp, in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, on June 19, 2021
The war has led to millions of people in Ethiopia needing aid

Shire reflects the humanitarian crisis in Tigray, with an aid worker saying that around 600,000 civilians were taking refuge in the city and its surrounding areas after earlier fleeing war-hit areas.

"More than 120,000 were out in the open, sleeping under trees and bushes," he told the BBC, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Almost all humanitarian workers withdrew from Shire last week after it came under ferocious bombardment from Ethiopian forces.

Thousands of residents are also fleeing Shire amid fears that they could be subjected to atrocities - similar to those in other areas that fell under the control of Ethiopian and Eritrean troops.

"Four witnesses reported that in the village of Shimblina in September, 46 people were rounded up and summarily executed. Other villagers found their bodies lying mixed with domestic animals, which had also been killed," the aid worker said.

"Hyenas had eaten a few of the bodies, and they could be identified only by the remains of their clothing. The witnesses said they had no time to bury the bodies, and the hyenas must have finished them by now," he added.

What made the atrocity stand out, he said, was the fact that most of the victims came from the small Kunama ethnic group, which has not been involved in the conflict.

"Both sides are losing soldiers, and when they come into a village they take out their anger on locals," the aid worker added.

Tigrayan forces faced similar accusations - including of rape, extra-judicial killings and looting - during their advances into Amhara and Afar, before being pushed back into Tigray. The region has a population of around seven million, a small number in a country with a population of more than 100 million.

Old-fashioned warfare

Apart from atrocities, all the armies have been accused of forcibly recruiting civilians to fight, and of using the "human wave" tactic to gain ground.

"People are drafted into the armies and, after only a few weeks of training, they are sent in large numbers through mined areas towards the trenches of the enemy," said UK-based Horn of Africa analyst Abdurahman Sayed.

"The enemy opens fire and kills many of them, but they keep coming in waves until the enemy runs of ammunition and they occupy their trenches.

"It is the old way of warfare. It was first used by the king of Abyssinia to defeat the Italian invaders in the 1890s. Despite their superior airpower, the Italians were overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who confronted them."

Mr Abdurahman said that this tactic leads to massive casualties, with his estimate being that between 700,000 and 800,000 people have already lost their lives in almost two years of fighting.

"This is the most brutal war in the history of Ethiopia," he added.

Though US-based Horn of Africa analyst Faisal Roble disputed that the Tigrayans used human wave attacks, his estimate of the death toll was not very different.

"In the first two phases of the war, around 500,000 died in combat, and 100,000 have probably died in this third phase," he said.

Site of an airstrike in Mekelle, Tigray in Ethiopia - November 2021
Mekelle, which has a population of around 300,000, has been hit by several drone strikes

Mr Roble added that the Tigrayan army was well trained, with "the heart" to fight, but the Ethiopian army had two advantages: numbers and airpower.

"A general who is now an ambassador said they could enlist one million young men every year, and they have fighter jets and Turkish drones that have proved very effective. The Tigrayans have no air force."

The command of the Ethiopian air force had moved to Eritrea's capital Asmara, he explained, from where fighter jets were taking off as the city was much closer to Tigray than their usual base in Bishoftu in central Ethiopia.

"The drones are still leaving from Bishoftu," Mr Roble said.

Settling old scores

Eritrea intervened in the conflict as the TPLF is its sworn enemy. The TPLF dominated a coalition government in Ethiopia until current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rose to power in 2018.

Map
Map

Under the TPLF, Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a border war which claimed the lives of about 80,000 people. An international tribunal later ruled that Ethiopia should hand over territory to Eritrea, but the TPLF-controlled government failed to do so.

Eritrea regained the territory soon after the latest war started in November 2020, and its critics say that President Isaias Afwerki is determined to help Mr Abiy finish off the TPLF so that it does not threaten his nation again.

"Eritrea's concern is that the TPLF wants to either regain power in Ethiopia, or its wants a satellite government in Asmara that will give it access to the Red Sea because Tigray is a landlocked, impoverished region," Mr Abdurahman said.

As the war in Tigray escalated in recent weeks, Eritrea's government intensified its military mobilisation and hunted down draft dodgers across the country, multiple sources in Eritrea told the BBC.

In one instance in September, Eritrean troops raided a church in the southern town of Akrur, detaining a priest, young worshippers and choir members who had not heeded the military call-up, the sources said.

Prof De Waal said the call-up showed that Mr Isaias was "not taking any chances", but he has not deployed conscripts to Tigray in large numbers.

"Eritrea has units in Tigray, but most of the fighting is being done by Ethiopian forces. What Isaias is doing is running the war because he believes he can show Abiy how to win, but the Tigrayans will fight, even if it means with knives and stones because it is a matter of life and death for them," he said.

Talks unlikely

According to Mr Abdurahman, the war is being fought on four to six fronts, with tens of thousands of Ethiopian and Eritrean troops stationed near the Tigray town of Adigrat.

"They are ready to launch an attack on Adigrat, and Mekelle," he said.

Sources on the battlefront told the BBC that the two armies were already advancing from Shire towards the historic city of Aksum, as well as Adwa and Adigrat, in an operation that has seen them move from west to east.

While foreign powers have been urging the two sides to resolve the conflict peacefully, Mr Abdurahman said this was unlikely to happen.

"Historically, the ruling classes of Abyssinia, and now Ethiopia, always fought their way to power. The powerful becomes the king of kings until someone else emerges. There is no tradition of resolving matters peacefully. It is a zero-sum game," he said.

Prof De Waal said that the international community needed to act urgently to impose a ceasefire.

"Otherwise there is the risk of a genocide, and mass starvation," he said, pointing out that a Belgian-led academic team earlier this year estimated that more than 250,000 Tigrayan civilians had died of hunger and related causes since the war began in November 2020.

"Harvesting is supposed to start now, but the Eritrean-led armies are turning Tigray into a wasteland."

More on Ethiopia's civil war:

Latest Stories

  • Biden to lay out plan to complete emergency oil sales, support U.S. production

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end, and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said. The plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring the nation's drillers the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. Biden's efforts to use federal powers to balance the U.S. oil market underscores just how much the conflict in Ukraine and rampant inflation has reshaped a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel free future.

  • Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week's television ratings

    NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 10-16, their networks and viewerships: 1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.79 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 15.81 million. 3. NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, 15.79 million. 4. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 11.34 million. 5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.72 million. 6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.41 million. 7. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.32 million. 8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.

  • Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate

    MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, castigating him as a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Each accused the other of being an extremist on abortion. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and forei

  • Karim Benzema wins men’s Ballon d’Or as Alexia Putellas retains women’s award

    The Real Madrid captain was awarded the prize by his idol Zinedine Zidane, who was the last French player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1998

  • How Russia is disrupting the US election (again)

    Russia's war in Ukraine is a key driver of inflation that is turning voters against Democrats. That's no accident.

  • Hilton CEO foresees 'more bleisure' in new 'Golden Age of Travel'

    To increase market share amid a blitz of 'bleisure' travel demand Hilton CEO must navigate a clogged supply chain as the hotel & resort operator completes construction on over 400,000 rooms.

  • How 'The Winchesters' Is Connected To 'Supernatural' Is Actually Pretty Natural

    Fans of Supernatural will be excited to see their favorite family of demon hunters are back in the prequel series, 'The Winchesters'. Find out how both series are connected here!

  • 'Rings of Power' Season Two Will Turbocharge Sauron

    We already know of a major new character introduction—and it's not Sauron.

  • Ethiopia civil war: Federal army seizes Shire and two other Tigray towns

    The fall of Shire, Alamata and Korem heightens concern for civilians in the 23-month civil war.

  • Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Stands Tall in the Current Oil Rally

    VET stock has gained 85% this year, while, TSX energy stocks have gained 50%. The post Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Stands Tall in the Current Oil Rally appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

    China’s steel manufacturing industry is facing mounting headwinds, and steelmaker profitability is dropping like a rock, leaving many on the brink of bankruptcy

  • Brandon Liebman, Former Agent to Armie Hammer, Parts Ways With WME (EXCLUSIVE)

    Talent agent Brandon Liebman has parted ways with longtime employer WME, multiple sources tell Variety. A partner at the power agency since 2014, Liebman’s exit was announced in a brief companywide memo circulated on Monday. WME declined to comment on the matter. Liebman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Liebman’s contract was […]

  • Mercury Prize: Rapper Little Simz wins album of the year award

    Her fourth album wins the prestigious award for best British or Irish record of the past 12 months.

  • Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants. Bewley, who represents a state Senate d

  • Cost of living fears grow as price rises return to 40-year high

    Cost of living increases by 10.1% in year to September as BBC survey suggests concern is rising.

  • How one insurance company went where others didn't, and provided storm surge coverage

    As many Atlantic Canadians found to their dismay following devastation from post-tropical storm Fiona, most insurance companies don't provide coverage for storm surge, but Cooperators Insurance does. The company wanted to find a solution after its experience of floods in Calgary and Toronto in 2013, executive vice-president Lisa Guglietti told Island Morning host Laura Chapin, because it found existing water damage coverage was both difficult for clients to understand and for adjusters to assess

  • German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship

    Germany must avoid repeating with China the mistakes that it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years, the German foreign minister said Tuesday. Annalena Baerbock said Germany must face up to a “competition of systems" between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. “We must first of all learn from the mistakes of our Russia policy of recent decades,” Baerbock said at a foreign policy forum in Berlin organized by the Koerber Foundation think tank.

  • Ethiopia says army has captured three towns from Tigray forces

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian army has captured three towns in the northern region of Tigray, one to the northwest and two to the south of the regional capital Mekelle, the government said on Tuesday as one senior official said the conflict was being "extinguished". The Ethiopian military and allies including troops from neighbouring Eritrea have been battling Tigray forces on and off for two years, a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine. "The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without fighting in urban areas," Ethiopia's government information service said in a statement.

  • Kanye West appears to suggest that Drake slept with Kris Jenner

    Kanye West appears to suggest that Drake slept with Kris JennerDrink Champs

  • U.S. jury acquits Russian on charges he lied to FBI over 'Steele dossier'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Russian researcher who contributed explosive details to a document dubbed the "Steele dossier" that alleged ties between former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday on charges that he lied to the FBI about the sources of his information. Igor Danchenko's acquittal in federal court in Washington dealt another blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed in 2019 by Trump-era Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" probe into whether members of Trump's campaign had colluded with Russia.