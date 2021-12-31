Ethiopa ICT and Telecommunications Market Analysis: Liberalisation Plans for the Telecoms Market

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICT and Telecommunications in Ethiopia 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ethiopian government is the main growth driver in the ICT industry as the major client of ICT companies and the majority shareholder in the only telecoms company Ethio Telecom. In terms of the government's Growth and Transformation Plan 2, ICT will provide a springboard towards realising the national vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2025. Recently Ethiopia has opened up the industry to the private sector, offering two telecom operator licences (one has been awarded) and indicating it will sell 40% of Ethio Telecom, which it owns.

Liberalisation

The government plans to liberalise the telecoms market and modernise telecoms infrastructure. Mobile sim and broadband penetration are low compared to other developing countries due to high mobile tariffs and the country's poor network coverage. While 2G networks are widely available, 4G coverage is restricted to Addis Ababa. Ethiopia also has a notably low level of international connectivity. E-commerce is in its infancy in Ethiopia and is rarely used, although mobile banking is growing.

IT Hardware and Software

There is local assembly of mobile phones, and innovation and localisation for Ethiopian use such as a keyboard in Amharic. Mobile phone assembly is largely of feature phones, but many parts and compenents must be imported to produce mobile handsets, and industry players say the industry requires local compoments production.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the information and communication technology sector (ICT) in Ethiopia which includes telephony, the internet and broadband, and the infrastructure that supports them including hardware manufacturing, assembly and supply, and software development and supply. The report includes information on the state of the industry and influencing factors such as teledensity and the economic environment, major players and government's liberalisation plans.

There are profiles of 41 companies including the dominant player Ethio Telecoms, international players with a presence in Ethiopia such as ZTE Corporation and Tana Communications and IT companies such as Africom Technologies and Fairfax Technologies.





Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1 Corporate Actions

5.1.2 Regulations

5.1.1. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Coronavirus

6.3. Environmental Concerns

6.4. Electricity Supply

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Internet Censorship

6.7. Cyber Security

6.8. Labour



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS





Company Profiles - Telecommunications and Related Equipment

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd

Edmonia ICT Solutions Plc

Ethio Telecom

G2G It Solutions S.C.

IE Network Solutions Plc

Mkty It Services Plc

Space Engineering Ltd

Symbol Technologies Plc

Tana Communication Plc

Transsion Manufacturing Plc

United System Integrators Plc

Websprix Plc

ZTE Corporation Ltd

