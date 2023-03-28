Ethical investing: the key to higher returns or ‘woke’ nonsense?

ESG Investing

Britain’s savers – big and small – are locked in conflict over whether or not to “go woke” with their investments. The City of London is awash with self-described “ethical” or “green” investment funds promising to grow pension and Isa portfolios, while also making the world a better place. But there are a growing number of high profile critics from within the industry.

In 2021 Tariq Fancy, a former chief investment office for sustainable finance at the world’s biggest money manager, BlackRock, said the “vast majority” of ethical funds “have little to no demonstrable impact on the environmental and social causes that they invoke in their marketing”.

BlackRock pointed to the spectacular success of its long-term chief executive Larry Fink but the accusations caused shockwaves. Then last year Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC’s asset management arm, was suspended after he hit out at climate “nut jobs” during an event and asked “who cares if Miami is six metres underwater in 100 years?”.

Where does that leave DIY investors working out what to put in their Isas?

More investors turn to ‘ESG’ funds

Hilary Jayne took voluntary redundancy and retired 11 years ago, and received a large payout.

She wanted to grow the value of her savings, but feared that traditional investing would support companies that are contributing to the climate crisis and avoiding taxes.

“There’s so many horrible things going on in the world,” she says. “You do just feel useless and helpless, but money is one of the few things that is yours and you can control it.

“You can use it to help invest in things that are positive, that are coming up with solutions rather than actually causing the problems in the first place.”

Jayne, 66, who used to work in IT for British Airways, is among a growing number of investors that want long-term investments to reflect their values, according to Bestinvest, an investment platform.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, says rising demand for this type of investment approach – now generally referred to as ESG (environment, social and governance) investing, but also often dubbed to as responsible or sustainable investing – has seen an “explosive growth” in the number of funds being offered that claim ESG credentials in recent years.

“While more choice is good, many of the funds out there have limited track records and so we are only just starting to see how they will perform across an economic cycle,” he adds.

Jayne invests in high-risk “peer-to-peer” loans to invest in several companies including Renewable Heat Holdings, a company that makes heat pumps and Nottinghamshire YMCA, which is developing a community and activity village in Newark-on-Trent.

In her Isa, she invests in two stock market funds run by Triodos, a bank that only lends money to companies that meet its sustainability criteria. Her portfolio also contains the Triodos Sterling Bond Impact Fund, which invests in corporate, green and social bonds, as well as government bonds.

But not all investors are jumping on the bandwagon.

‘Real change will be driven by the big oil firms’

Thomas Lewis, 25, worries that “there’s a lot of murky waters” around ESG at the moment.

“I don’t feel like there’s a lot of transparency around it,” he says.

Lewis, from Salisbury, says fossil fuel giants should have more incentives to invest in positive changes rather than being targeted by boycotts. He believes they will form an important part of the transition to net zero.

Instead, Lewis is focusing on maximising his annual returns. Given the turbulence in the stock market following events like the mini-Budget and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, he is focused on protecting his savings from losses. His returns average about 5pc a year.

An administrator at a financial planning firm, he has recently moved most of the money in his Isa into gold as a hedge against volatility in the stock market.

Nearly a third (30pc) of the money in his AJ Bell account is invested in iShares Gold Producers, an exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of companies producing gold. It is up 6pc since the start of 2023.

He has also put 16pc into Sainsbury’s shares, which have been performing well. Another 15pc is invested in National Grid shares, which have benefited from rising energy bills. Lewis says he wanted to cash in on the boom in the energy sector but oil company shares prices had become too high for his liking.

He used to have more money invested in the popular Vanguard LifeStrategy fund range. But he has become wary of this type of tracker fund that simply mirrors stock markets indices. “I just don’t think investing in the whole of the market at the moment is a good strategy,” he says.