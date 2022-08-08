Ethereum: Today’s Price Up 2.52%

( )

The Ethereum (ETH) price today, as of 9:11am, is £1,432 ($1,734), according to CoinMarketCap. That’s up 2.52% on yesterday’s figure of £1,396 ($1,682), and up 41.73% on one month ago.

The 24-hour trading volume is around £9.1 billion ($11 billion), and it has a market cap of about £174.5 billion ($211.3 billion).

The 52-week high of ETH is £3,636 ($4,892), while the 52-week low is £733 ($896).

Ethereum ROI

If you purchased ETH at the 52-week low of £733 ($896) and sold it at today’s price of £1,432 ($1,734), you’d earn £699 ($838) for a positive return of 95.37%.

Alternatively, if you purchased ETH at the 52-week high of £3,636 ($4,892) and sold it at today’s price, you’d have lost 60.61%, equivalent to minus £2,204 (minus $3,158).

If you want to start investing in ETH, you’ll need a crypto exchange to do so. Keep in mind you may owe taxes on any gains you realise. Past performance is not a predictor of future results. Purchasing ETH is speculative and you may lose all of your investment.

Ethereum Price Over Time

ETH has moved up by 2.52% within the last 24 hours. Overall, ETH’s price today is above its 52-week low of £733 ($896).

Over the past week, ETH has hit a high of £1,445 ($1,744) and a low of £1,283 ($1,568).

The cryptocurrency, overall, has moved down during the past three months. Over the past 90 days, it has fallen to its current price of £1,432 ($1,734).

How Many Ethereum (ETH) Coins Are There?

There are currently 121,876,605 ETH in circulation. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH does not have a maximum supply.

About Ethereum

ETH, founded by Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood in 2015, is the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. Today, ETH’s market capitalisation represents more than 17% of the $1.2 trillion global crypto market. Here’s a look at how Ethereum works .

Ethereum vs. Ether: What’s the Difference?

Ethereum is a blockchain platform that is, in its own words, “a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications.”

Ether (ETH) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native cryptocurrency token. It’s used to operate distributed applications on the Ethereum blockchain.

Many people in crypto talk about "buying Ethereum," but it’s important to understand that when you buy ETH, that means you own Ether (not Ethereum).