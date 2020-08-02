Ethereum’s fifth anniversary saw network near $1 trillion in aggregate transaction volume since launch

Ethereum was inching closer toward a network milestone when its fifth birthday arrived: nearly $1 trillion in aggregate transaction volume since July 30, 2015.

As reported in The Block's five-year data breakdown of the network, July 30 saw Ethereum reach roughly $986 billion in aggregate transaction volume. As shown in the chart below, Ethereum saw a significant swell of activity beginning in 2018, with the increase becoming more gradual toward the end of that year.

[caption id="attachment_73486" align="alignnone" width="2764"] Source: Coin Metrics[/caption]

