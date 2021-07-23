Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya’s Intense Second Poster Unveild on the Occasion of His Birthday (View Pic)

On the occasion of South Superstar Suriya's birthday, the makers of Etharkkum Thunindhavan shared the second look poster of the actor in his 40th movie. His rustic raw avatar. looks quite impressive. Suriya 40 which is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan marks the actor's collaboration with director Pandiraj.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

