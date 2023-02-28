Ethanol Global Market to Reach $137.8 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Global Market for Ethanol
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ethanol estimated at US$89.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Coarse-Grain based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$79.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugar-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -
Archer Daniels Midland Company
BP plc
Cargill, Inc.
Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Green Plains, Inc.
INEOS
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
POET LLC
Raizen S. A.
The Andersons, Inc.
Valero Energy Corporation
VERBIO AG
Wilmar International Limited
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
568
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$89.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$137.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook
North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol
Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Ethanol
Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol
Common Grades of Ethanol
Sources of Ethanol
Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol
Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source
Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production
Other Sources
Applications of Ethanol
Ethanol Production Scenario
Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019
Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024
Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth
Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019
Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018
Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications
Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market
High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8wc3c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900