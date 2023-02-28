Ethanol Global Market to Reach $137.8 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Company Logo

Global Market for Ethanol

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ethanol estimated at US$89.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Coarse-Grain based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$79.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugar-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BP plc

Cargill, Inc.

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

POET LLC

Raizen S. A.

The Andersons, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

VERBIO AG

Wilmar International Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 568 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $89.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook

North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol

Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Ethanol

Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol

Common Grades of Ethanol

Sources of Ethanol

Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol

Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source

Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production

Other Sources

Applications of Ethanol

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth

Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019

Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018

Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

