Ethan Slater Sets Next Broadway Gig in ‘Spamalot’

Ethan Slater, who is best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical of the same name, has been cast in the upcoming rendition of “Spamalot.” Slater is set to play both The Historian and Prince Herbert in the comedy.

The Broadway star has been making headlines lately for reportedly dating Ariana Grande.

Additionally, “Spamalot” will star Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy; James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake; Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere; Michael Urie as Sir Robin; and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.



