Ethan Roots caps fightback to send Exeter into Champions Cup last eight

Exeter celebrate after Ethan Roots scores their match-winning try. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

When a flagpole-bending gale blows in off the Exe estuary rugby becomes a different game. This always felt like a ‘10-point wind’ in terms of the first-half advantage Exeter should have enjoyed so when the hosts turned around 12-7 behind their fate seemed sealed. So much for that theory as the Chiefs staged a stirring comeback to reach the last eight of this fluctuating Champions Cup season.

Bath will be kicking themselves, having been outscored 14-3 with the elements at their back. Having appeared in total control their composure increasingly deserted them as Exeter’s self-belief grew. If it did not help the visitors that their star fly-half Finn Russell suffered an early ankle injury, this was a game the team in red really should have closed out.

What a see-sawing contest it was, from first to last. Bath had to cope with the departure of hooker Ross Dunn to the sin-bin for a high tackle inside five minutes before Russell limped off within the first quarter of an hour. Exeter, though, could not make their territorial advantage tell on the scoreboard and the wind would not be at their backs indefinitely.

It felt like a big moment when Bath worked their way upfield and a dominant maul created a score for Thomas Du Toit but Alfie Barbeary fumbled the resulting restart and Exeter’s speedy Ross Vintcent picked up the loose ball to deliver an instant response.

Bath were about to enjoy a bonus of their own. Up went the ball into the swirling skies and when it descended it fell straight into the arms of Ted Hill on the halfway line. Off surged the tall flanker, showing an outstanding turn of pace, and no-one came close to catching him.

Initially Exeter were nowhere near as clinical. Manny Feyi-Waboso caused plenty of defensive anxiety when he had the ball but on half a dozen occasions close to their opponents’ line the Chiefs could not find a way to get the ball over the line. With kicking, either for goal or diagonally to the corners, also fraught with difficulty, Bath’s rearguard defence was consistently impressive.

It was not until late in the third quarter that Exeter finally made it over the line for a second time through Greg Fisilau, who had only been on the field a few minutes as a replacement. Henry Slade’s conversion reduced the deficit to a single point and a subdued home crowd were suddenly roaring again.

The volume grew even louder with just under 15 minutes left when a purposeful team attack was finished off from close range by Ethan Roots. Slade’s artfully-judged conversion was a curving masterpiece and, suddenly, the pressure was back on Bath. With a youthful Exeter side holding resolutely firm, it was the visitors who were ultimately blown away.