Ethan Nwaneri: Chelsea and Man City battle Arsenal over youngster’s future with tight deadline for Gunners

Chelsea and Manchester City are fighting to sign Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

The attacking midfielder became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on during a 3-0 win over Brentford last September. He was just 15 years and 181 days at the time and is regarded as one of the country’s top prospects.

Arsenal have until Friday — when his schoolboy registration runs out — to agree scholarship terms with Nwaneri, but they face competition from the Blues and City, the two clubs renowned as the highest payers when it comes to academy players.

Chelsea lured 18-year-old forward Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal last summer.

Arsenal are understood to have made an attractive offer to Nwaneri, who can sign pro terms when he turns 17, with academy manager Per Mertesacker, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu involved in talks.

The Gunners have also tried to map out how Nwaneri will have a path to the first team. The 16-year-old was handed his senior debut back in September and has trained with the first-team. He was also taken to Dubai for Arsenal’s mid-season training camp in December.

They will be due compensation after a tribunal hearing if the player leaves and should receive a higher amount because he has played for the first team.

The Gunners have tied down another talented youngster, Myles Lewis-Skelly, by agreeing scholarship terms with him.