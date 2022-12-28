Ethan Hawke Wishes 'Training Day' Costar Denzel Washington Happy Birthday: 'Thanks for All Your Wisdom'

Ethan Hawke Wishes 'Training Day' Costar Denzel Washington a Happy Birthday

Ethan Hawke took a trip down memory lane for Denzel Washington's birthday.

The Before Sunrise actor posted a throwback photo of the two actors in Training Day to commemorate Washington turning 68 on Wednesday.

"Goes without saying that this was one of the best times I had making a movie," Hawke, 52, wrote on Instagram.

The Dead Poets Society star expressed his gratitude to Washington, who was already a veteran actor when he took on the role of Detective Alonzo Harris in the 2001 film, for his guidance.

"Thanks for all your wisdom," Hawke wrote in the post. "And happy birthday, Denzel."

Washington took home Best Actor at the 2002 Academy Awards for his role as Harris. He was the second Black actor to win in the category. Hawke was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

The two actors joined forces again in 2016 for Training Day director Antoine Fuqua's western The Magnificent Seven.

Viola Davis, who collaborated with Washington on several films, including dramas Antwone Fisher and Fences, also wished the actor a happy 68th on Instagram.

"Happiest of birthdays Denzel!" the Woman King actress wrote. "God continues to bless you in every way and ALL ways!"

"Your grace, talent, selfless commitment to young talent and wisdom continue to inspire a generation," she continued. "You are a gift. Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"