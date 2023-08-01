Ethan Hawke Shares Throwback Photo to When He Got His SAG Card at 14 in a 'Fresh Outfit My Mom Bought Me'

Ethan Hawke's Instagram post shows solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild as the union approaches three weeks since it began striking Hollywood productions

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Ethan Hawke is recalling the day he joined the Screen Actors Guild.

On Tuesday, Hawke, 52, shared a throwback photo of himself at 14 years old outside a building bearing the SAG nameplate on its exterior that the actor said was taken on the day he received his membership card to the labor union.

"Age 14. In a fresh outfit my mom bought me for the honor of going to receive my SAG card," the First Reformed star wrote in a caption to the photo, which shows him posing with one hand in his pocket and carrying a notebook and book in his other hand.

"They’ve had my back ever since," Hawke added of his relationship with the guild, adding the hashtags "#SAGAftraStrong #WGAStrong" to the end of his post.



Hawke made his onscreen debut in the 1985 science fiction movie Explorers alongside the late River Phoenix, who also made his film debut in the movie. Hawke broke out just four years later with a lead role in Dead Poets Society, leading him to a decades-long acting and writing career during which he has received four Academy Award nominations.



Hawke's post comes as SAG-AFTRA's ongoing strike against major Hollywood productions approaches its third week; the Writers Guild of America, which the actor also mentioned in his post, has also been on strike since May 2.

SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members were ordered “to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts" after the strike began at midnight on July 13. Between the actors' strike and the writers' strike, virtually all production on major Hollywood movies and television shows is on pause, even as the industry experienced two major box office hits with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21.



Highly anticipated films like Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2 and Wicked are among those productions that can only be completed after the strike ends. While actors and writers continue to take to the picket lines, SAG-AFTRA has approved some independent productions without ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to continue or start filming via an interim agreement that follows updated contract set forth by SAG-AFTRA during negotiations.



Hawke appears to have three movies and one television show in the works, according to his IMDb page. It is unclear which of these projects may have been delayed by the strike.



Dominique Charriau/WireImage Ethan Hawke attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023

Days prior to the strike's start, Hawke shared an image to Instagram displaying five photos of himself taken during the decade-long production of his 2014 movie Boyhood, in which he played a father whose son's adolescence is chronicled in real time over 10 years.



"The many faces of Mason Sr.," he wrote in a caption at the time, noting that it had been 10 years since production wrapped on the Richard Linklater film.

"[Boyhood was] one of the most profound projects I’ve ever been a part of," he wrote at the time. "Will Manhood ever come…??"



