Ethan Hawke Jokes About Taking Son's Seat at NBA Game to Chat with 'Brilliant' Super Bowl Singer Rihanna

Ethan Hawke seems to be a proud member of the Rihanna Navy.

On Monday, the Raymond & Ray actor, 52, swooned over Rihanna's Super Bowl performance and looked back on a hilarious moment with his son.

Hawke shared throwback photos of him and his son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, now 21, sitting courtside at an NBA game.

The series of photos — which date back to 2015, according to multiple outlets — begin with Levon sitting in between the "Needed Me" singer, 34, and Hawke. In the next snap, Hawke is sitting next to Rihanna, with his then-teenage son now on the end. Levon appears to be embarrassed as he puts his palm on his forehead.

The carousel ends with an image of Rihanna and the actor still talking as Levon looks on.

Referencing his son's reaction, Hawke captioned the moment, "After Rihanna's brilliant half time performance, I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."

In the comments section, Hawke's fellow celebrity friends shared their thoughts, with Gwyneth Paltrow pointing out how far back Hawke is leaning in one photo while he chats with the nine-time Grammy winner.

"Could you sit up straight, for god's sake? You're sitting next to Rihanna!" she wrote.

Andy Cohen also chimed in, writing, "BEST PIC EVER."

During her performance on Sunday night, Rihanna hit the stage with her baby bump, revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.

A source has since told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" the news.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," said the insider.

The source also noted that the musician, who is expecting again with rapper A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers), "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," added the insider.

Rihanna took the stage Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the exciting pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.