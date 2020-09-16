Ethan Hawke to Direct a Documentary About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's 50-Year Romance

Roy Rochlin/Getty; Central Press/by Hulton Archive/Getty Ethan Hawke; Paul Newman and Joanna Woodward

Ethan Hawke is bringing one of Hollywood’s iconic love stories to life.

The actor will direct an authorized documentary about the lives and careers of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, according to Deadline.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Hawke said he would deliver a “rare and exclusive look at the careers of both actors and a complex 50-year relationship that ultimately managed to beat incredible odds.”

Woodward, 90, and Newman met in 1953 while they were both working on the Broadway romantic drama Picnic.

They worked together again in the 1957 film The Long, Hot Summer. A year later, Newman had divorced his first wife Jackie With and married Woodward.

The couple built their life outside of Hollywood, settling in Westport, Connecticut, where they raised their three daughters together, Elinor, 61, Melissa, 58, and Claire, 55. Newman also had three children by Witte: son Scott, who died in 1978, and daughters Susan, 67, and Stephanie, 69.

The two were known for their balance of work, family, their involvement in politics and charity, including the creation of Newman’s Own, the famous salad dressing, which directs all its contributions to charity.

The actors remained married for 50 years before Newman’s death in 2008 at 83 after a long battle with cancer.

Bob Forrester, a close friend of Newman's, told PEOPLE in 2008 the couple "had the love of newlyweds."

"When I would fly with him all over the world, the moment the plane landed, Paul would call Joanne and he always said, 'I love you,' even after 50 years of marriage," Forrester said at the time.

He added, "She was his everything. They were soul mates."