Ethan Hawke on his difficult road to saying goodbye to John Brown and The Good Lord Bird

"What a beautiful country."

And with that, it's goodbye to Ethan Hawke's John Brown. "Last Words," the fittingly titled finale of The Good Lord Bird, blends the true history of Brown's revolt and death with the fiction created by James McBride, the author of the acclaimed novel that serves as the basis for the Showtime limited series.

The episode picks back up with the standoff at Harpers Ferry, as Brown and his sons go out firing, while hoping that Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) and some of their Black crew members can escape out the back. The plan doesn't work, but Onion, not ready to die before he can learn to live like a man, has dropped the charade of pretending to be a girl and tells a Southern soldier that he's a slave for a local man. He's then returned to Owen (Beau Knapp) and Bob (Hubert Point-Du Jour), and the three of them head to stay with friends of the cause. While they learn that Brown survived and will be hanged, Owen and Bob go their separate ways, leaving Onion to work at a Black barbershop.

But Onion is determined to see Brown and travels to the jail, where he finds a man at peace. "I figured I'll do more for the cause in those precious minutes than I have in my whole life," Brown says. "I'm the luckiest man in the whole world." After a shared prayer, they both apologize for their various mistakes. Before Onion departs, he asks Brown why he never asked about his reasoning for dressing like a girl. "Whatever you are, Onion, be it in full," he responds. Onion later watches from afar as Brown is hanged. He says that no one heard Brown's last words, but Onion imagines they were "What a beautiful country."

To break down the final episode and the series as a whole, EW spoke with Hawke about interpreting Brown's last words, being unable to shake the character after filming ended, and hoping the series will make people want to keep learning.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I'll begin by asking you what the episode begins by asking: Did John Brown fail?

ETHAN HAWKE: The deeper I got in with John Brown, the more I had to realize at every turn we're talking about a man whose relationship to his Christianity and to his faith and to Jesus was way more important than any relationship he was having in his daily life. I would liken it to when your dad is watching the Super Bowl: You can kind of talk to him, but he's always slightly irritated. John Brown's Super Bowl is his prayer life. He's in a constant state of prayer, so his heroes are Samson and David, of David and Goliath. He viewed himself as a tool to be used by the divine. So I think he succeeded at exactly what he set out to do, which is to wake the nation up.

I have not yet read James McBride's book, although it's now high on my list after watching the series. Did the endings of the two differ in any notable way, or did you stay pretty faithful to McBride's work?

The thrill of getting to do a limited series and to work on this size canvas is if you were making it a feature film you would have to carve the thing down to three hours or less. We were able to shape the show to fit the same architecture that the book did and tell the story in the same exact way. So the ending of our show is exactly as James McBride scripted it.

When it came to filming Brown's hanging, how did you want to play that? To you, what was he thinking in that moment?

There's a lot of beautiful journals written by people who witnessed the hanging. Some of these people were Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, John Wilkes Booth, Stonewall Jackson. They were all at John Brown's hanging. These are people who were fervent sons of the South, and they all wrote the most beautiful things about how tranquil and very much at peace he seemed. And if you read the letters that he wrote from jail, it's clear that he understood what his assignment was — and so I just tried to channel. One of the fascinating things about pretty much everybody who witnessed John Brown's hanging is they were probably dead within four years. Basically everybody who saw it was killed in two shakes of a dog's ass. God's time is different than our time.

Onion theorizes that Brown's final words were "What a beautiful country." I watched this episode for the first time a few months ago, but now rewatching in preparing for this interview, as we saw how the election shook out and then the resulting celebrations of glee around the country, his message hit me in a new and refreshing way. Did you feel that at all?

I feel the same way. His belief in the possibility of what this country's mission statement is, of what it could be, and his willingness to stare hard at the ways in which we fail to be a government for the people, of the people, by the people, and yet he still believes in how beautiful an idea that is. I find that really moving, and it is almost like a dawn, when you see the sun come up again.

