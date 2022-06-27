Ethan Allen Convention Celebrates 90 Years of Growth and Service Powered by Vertical Integration

Ethan Allen

DANBURY, Conn., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 5,000 Ethan Allen associates convened physically and virtually to celebrate the company’s 90 Years of Innovation on Thursday, June 23. This day has been declared by the State of Vermont as “Ethan Allen Day” in honor of Ethan Allen, the American Revolution leader.



Livestreamed around the globe, the event included presentations from the company’s manufacturing, logistics, retail, merchandising, marketing, and leadership teams. Under the theme “Vertical Integration: the Key to Our Service,” the convention kicked off with a video greeting from Phil Scott, Governor of Vermont, who honored the company’s Vermont origins while recognizing its global expansion over the past nine decades.

The convention highlighted the company’s vertically integrated structure, commitment to manufacturing about 75% of products in its own North American workshops, dedication to socially responsible business, and cutting-edge interior design technology, always paired with the personal service of Ethan Allen’s designers.

“Ethan Allen’s vertically integrated structure has long been the key to our exceptional quality and service and will continue to propel us toward a strong future,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO. “It enables us to craft furniture to the highest quality standards, offer an incredible array of custom options, deliver it within competitive timeframes, and provide interior design service with state-of-the-art virtual technology.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a global luxury home fashion brand, leading interior design destination, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill, and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. Vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, the Company offers stylish products, artisanal quality, and personalized service. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Story continues

CONTACT

Geri Moran

Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations

203-743-8374

geri.moran@ethanallen.com







