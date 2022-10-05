Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

·2 min read
DANBURY, CT, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss its results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the conference call:

  • U.S. Participants:                      877-705-2976

  • International Participants:    201-689-8798

  • Meeting Number:                    13732728

For those unable to listen live, an archived recording of the call will be made available on the Company’s website referenced above for up to six months.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Investor / Media Contact:  
Matt McNulty
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
IR@ethanallen.com


