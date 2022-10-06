ETF Investment and Technology Platform Tidal Financial Group Raises $32 Million Growth Equity Investment from FTV Capital

·5 min read
Investment will accelerate expansion of Tidal’s full-service white-label platform of solutions including ETF development, launch, trading, and marketing, as well as other investment services and asset management solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group, a leading all-in-one ETF investment and technology platform facilitating the creation, operation, and growth of ETFs for third parties, today announced a $32 million growth equity investment led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in ﬁnancial services. The funding will enable Tidal to expand its team, unify its current multi-brand oﬀering, further digitize client solutions and continue to deliver best-in-class services to new and existing ETF issuers.

Tidal Financial Group is the new uniﬁed name for multiple ETF-related brands including Toroso Investments, Tidal ETF Services and Toroso Asset Management. “As a catalyst and facilitator of ETF growth, our goal is to continue to enhance Tidal’s platform and services to better support our customers as they bring exciting ETFs and other ﬁnancial products to market,” stated Guillermo Trias, Co-Founder and CEO of the Tidal Financial Group. “With its decades-long track record of investing behind proven market leaders across the ETF industry, FTV is the ideal partner to help us scale and take Tidal to the next level. We are conﬁdent that this investment from FTV Capital, together with our highly talented team, and proprietary solutions, will position us well for the coming years, as we continue to be a highly trusted name in the ETF space.”

ETFs are quickly becoming one of the most important investment vehicles, with assets in ETFs positioned to climb to $20 trillion by 2026, according to PWC. Both institutional and retail investors alike are attracted to ETF characteristics like low minimum investment amounts, intraday liquidity, tax eﬃciency and low fees.

Increasingly, new issuers are independent investment managers, RIAs, ﬁnancial advisors and even mutual fund or hedge fund managers looking to optimize their businesses around the intrinsic beneﬁts of ETFs. This has led to a three-fold rise in white-label launches over the last ﬁve years, for which Tidal is a market leader as it provides both a white glove end-to-end solution and a-la-carte services enabling the democratization of new ETF launches.

Tidal has identiﬁed the necessary conditions for ETF success and built an infrastructure to seamlessly connect product to allocator. Tidal works with asset and wealth managers, institutions and RIAs to develop, launch and market private label ETFs, delivering custom solutions that are quick, eﬃcient and cost eﬀective. Currently, Tidal is the collaborative partner to more than 55 ETFs in the United States, overseeing more than $6.5 billion in assets (as of Aug 31, 2022).

“Since we met the Tidal founding team well over a decade ago, they have continued to prove themselves as industry pioneers and thought leaders, bringing tremendous experience and expertise to the ETF ecosystem and empowering the next generation of a more broad-based market of ETF issuers,” said Mike Vostrizansky, principal at FTV Capital. “We share their vision of delivering a holistic ETF solutions platform from front-oﬃce to a full suite of operational infrastructure and look forward to working together to fuel the future of ETF development on behalf of Tidal’s customers.”

With this investment, Vostrizansky joined Tidal’s board of directors.

About Tidal Financial Group

The Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF investment and technology platform facilitating the creation, operation, and growth of ETFs. Tidal combines expertise and innovative approaches in the collaborative design of ETFs and other groundbreaking ﬁnancial products with its partners. As a holistic platform, Tidal partners with the investment community to build ETFs that seek to generate value. Tidal is the collaborative partner to over ﬁfty-ﬁve (55) leading ETFs overseeing $6.5bn+ in assets. Tidal has a 40+ team and oﬃces in New York, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Detroit. Visit www.tidalfinancialgroup.com to learn more.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment ﬁrm that has raised $6.2 billion to invest in high-growth companies oﬀering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology and services, ﬁnancial services, and payments and transaction processing. FTV’s experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a group of the world’s leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in over 130 portfolio companies, including Agiloft, Docupace, EBANX, Lean Solutions Group, LoanPro, LogicSource, PlateIQ, True Potential and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including Enfusion, Globant, InvestCloud (recapitalized), MedSynergies (acquired by Optum), RapidRatings (recapitalized), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has oﬃces in San Francisco, New York and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the ﬁrm on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Tidal Financial Group is the brand name for Toroso Investments, LLC and its subsidiary Tidal ETF Services LLC This press release should not form the basis of and should not be relied upon in connection with an investment service or product. This press release should not be construed as an oﬀer of any investment service or product. Any oﬀer to sell or purchase interest in any investment service or product will be made solely pursuant to an investment management agreement, prospectus, and other fund related oﬀering documents, and regulatory disclosures. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any investment service and product before investing. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Past performance is not an indicator of future results. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of all principal invested and any returns thereon.

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required to be disclosed by law.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Gavin Filmore Tidal Financial Group contact@tidalfg.com 650-260-4345 Alexa Ottenstein Prosek Partners on behalf of FTV Capital pro-ftvcapital@prosek.com 646-818-9051


