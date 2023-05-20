Eternals star Barry Keoghan lines up new movie after exiting Gladiator 2

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Eternals' Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of Bird, which will be shooting this summer, after leaving the Gladiator sequel.

In light of Fred Hechinger's casting in the latter, Deadline reports that the Irishman is now officially in negotiations to appear in Bird, which heads into production at the same time as the swords and sandals epic.

Andrea Arnold (American Honey) is on directing duties for Bird, while Franz Rogowski (The Way of the Wind) co-stars - no plot details have been released.

Keoghan received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at this year's Oscars, ultimately losing out to Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan.

He played The Joker in director Matt Reeves' DC reboot The Batman before that, too.

Speaking about the pleasure of working on the movie, he told Esquire: "[Reeves is] brilliant, man. Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark especially and together were amazing to me – really, really amazing to me.

"And, you know, getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I'm a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe. So be to be in that world, I'm still pinching myself."



The Banshees of Inisherin star continued: "He's a filmmaker I hugely admire as well. And to get to walk alongside him and see how he works, and seeing much like [Eternals director] Chloé Zhao, how comfortable he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I'm in such a blessed position.

"And to get to work alongside Colin Farrell again – I know I wasn't with Colin in that scene, but that cast as well… Zoë [Kravitz], Rob [Pattinson], all of them."

