Etch, Hove: A glimpse into the future of modern British cuisine

Kate Ng
·4 min read
Etch&#x002019;s cheese and onion biscuits and mushroom and truffle &#x002018;doughnuts&#x002019; (Kate Ng)
Etch’s cheese and onion biscuits and mushroom and truffle ‘doughnuts’ (Kate Ng)

I’ve had just one dish on my mind since I had the fortune of lunching in etch on what must have been the sunniest day in March: dippy eggs.

Now, I like a dippy egg as much as the next person – but, in all honesty, it can be a bit of a boring breakfast. Sorry, Brits. Please don’t get me wrong, because I adore eggs and I adore toast, I just think there are better ways to put the two together.

However, Steven Edwards – who became one of the youngest chefs to win Masterchef: The Professionals in 2013 – found a way to make dippy eggs exciting. No, that’s not even the right word for it… he’s made them sexy. Jammily, gloriously sexy, which is certainly not something I ever thought I would say about a soft boiled egg and a bit of toast.

Except at etch, located in Hove, just minutes away from the beautiful beach, it’s not in any way just a soft boiled egg and a bit of toast. It’s a duck egg yolk, as round and bright as the sun above the seaside haven, but hidden under fried shallots (!) and a nasturtium leaf, pickled nasturtium root and thinly veiled by nasturtium oil.

They do dippy eggs differently at etch (Kate Ng)
They do dippy eggs differently at etch (Kate Ng)

The egg is slow-cooked “for 62 minutes at 62 degrees”, so I’m told, and the yolk separated for dipping into. Then the brioche soldier – oh, the brioche soldier! The thick, golden rectangular block, toasted in duck fat (a vegetarian alternative is possible) and coated in the creamy, wonderfully calorific duck egg yolk. It would be too heavy if not for the herby nasturtium, and a tiny roll of duck bacon is a sheer delight.

But I suppose I can’t wax lyrical about dippy eggs alone (watch this space though, it might happen someday). The nine-course menu at etch was full of impressive hits – and some misses – but I emerged after a three-hour lunch feeling rejuvenated about what modern British cuisine could be.

You see, I’ve been having conversations recently about how to define modern British cuisine. More often than not, it’s always “good produce done well” – that, or pie baps and cheesy chips, neither of which I take issue with. It’s all well and good, except that it can get a bit boring, can’t it?

There&#x002019;s plenty of twists at play, such as the house-made onion Wotsits sprinkled on top of a creamy, aerated white onion soup (Kate Ng)
There’s plenty of twists at play, such as the house-made onion Wotsits sprinkled on top of a creamy, aerated white onion soup (Kate Ng)

In a time where chefs, cooks and food enthusiasts in Britain can access more ingredients from all over the world than ever before, learn more cooking techniques and ways to throw flavours together, leaning so heavily on “good produce cooked well” just feels a bit tired.

But at etch, I caught a glimpse of the direction in which British cuisine is heading. Every twist on a British staple – a cheese and onion biscuit that I could have eaten about 20 of; the house-made onion Wotsits sprinkled on top of a creamy, aerated white onion soup; a Marmite brioche bun served with seaweed butter that I wish there was a bakery dedicated to – made me more excited for what was to come.

The dippy egg was undoubtedly the best example of this new, thrilling direction. But while the menu does lean on the typical modern British food trope, I found that it was the small elements in most of the dishes that really made a difference throughout the rest of the menu.

A crown roasted guinea fowl with tenderstem broccoli, which sounds perhaps dull on paper but was lifted by preserved blackberries and blackberry gel (Kate Ng)
A crown roasted guinea fowl with tenderstem broccoli, which sounds perhaps dull on paper but was lifted by preserved blackberries and blackberry gel (Kate Ng)

A crown roasted guinea fowl with tenderstem broccoli, which sounds perhaps dull on paper but was lifted by preserved blackberries and blackberry gel. Norwegian skrei cod roasted in butter – once again, delicious but not unexpected, except for the charred leek ash that dusted the dish, giving everything an incredibly moreish, somewhat seaweedy quality.

Not everything was worth writing home about. About five courses in, two oyster dishes arrive. I am not a great lover of oysters, and I have never had the courage to try them raw – stories of terrible food poisoning are enough to make me steer clear of the buggers for the most part. I’ll try anything once, though, but I can’t say that these were good enough to convert me.

The dessert courses have plenty of room to be made more interesting. I thought that the melty Wigmore cheese paired with rhubarb sorbet and poached rhubarb was an intriguing match, but the sharpness of the rhubarb was watered down and didn’t do much for the delicious cheese. The dark chocolate mousse was smooth and bitter, balanced by an earl grey tea ice cream, but it still left me wanting. I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing there.

But all in all, a meal at etch was such an indulgent treat. I would be remiss not to recommend it, even if the oysters left me a less-than-happy clam. But that’s on me, not the creative culinary minds at work there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.