Eta could cross the Keys next week as a tropical storm and flood South Florida

South Florida is now under a flood watch as the latest forecast for Eta inched the storm’s track closer to Florida’s tip, potentially upping the chances of tropical-storm-force winds and drenching rain on Monday.

“This change in the storm motion should bring Eta near or over the Florida Keys and South Florida late in the weekend and early next week,” the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the 7 a.m. update, Tropical Depression Eta was back in the warm waters of the Caribbean and expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm later Friday. Forecasters said dry air and its trip over Cuba on Sunday should prevent Eta from strengthening to a hurricane, although the maximum predicted wind speeds of 65 mph are just 10 mph below a Category 1 storm.

South Florida is expected to start seeing rain from Eta on Friday and strong winds are possible as soon as Sunday, the Miami office of the National Weather Service tweeted.

The weather service put the southeast coast — from the Everglades to West Palm Beach — under a flood watch until Tuesday and warned of a possible “long duration flooding event.”

View photos South Florida could start to feel Tropical Storm Eta’s high winds on Sunday. More

They predicted South Florida could see 7 to 10 inches of rain over the east coast metro areas and possibly 2 to 4 inches of rain over the western areas of the region through early next week.

The Florida Keys could also between 5 to 10 inches of rain through Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isolated areas in southern Florida, including the Keys, may also see up to 15 inches of rain during this time frame.

Forecasters say this could change as Eta gets closer to South Florida but that the “key message is that a potentially impactful flooding event is possible for the eastern metro areas should these trends hold.”

Wind-wise, the hurricane center has upped South Florida’s chances of experiencing tropical-storm-force winds. As of 7 a.m., the hurricane center said the chances were highest in Marathon on Tuesday at 40%, with Key West and Fort Lauderdale close behind at 37%. Miami and Homestead have about a 26% chance of seeing high winds on Tuesday, the hurricane center predicted.

Where is Eta and where is it going?

View photos Tropical Depression Eta is now back in the Caribbean and on track to cross Cuba as a tropical storm this weekend. More

As of the 7 a.m. update, Tropical Depression Eta was moving north near 8 mph and was about 410 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. It’s expected to pick up the pace and make a turn to the northeast later Friday as it re-strengthens to a tropical storm.

Story continues