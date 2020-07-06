ET Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Energy Transfer LP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or "the Company") (ET). Investors who purchased Energy Transfer securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/et.

The investigation concerns whether Energy Transfer and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 6, 2020, news sources reported that a federal district court had ordered Energy Transfer's Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by August 5th, stating that the pipeline, which has been operating for three years, needs further environmental review. On this news, Energy Transfer's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Energy Transfer shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/et. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

