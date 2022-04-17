Estrada's 4 RBIs power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

  • San Francisco Giants second basemen Thairo Estrada tags out Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. Ramirez tried to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    1/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants second basemen Thairo Estrada tags out Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. Ramirez tried to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    2/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley stands in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    3/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley stands in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    4/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    5/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    6/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Anthony Castro in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    7/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Anthony Castro in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    8/8

    Giants Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants second basemen Thairo Estrada tags out Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. Ramirez tried to stretch a single into a double. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Bobby Bradley stands in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Anthony Castro in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco Giants
    San Francisco Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thairo Estrada
    Thairo Estrada
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco's superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win Sunday over the Cleveland Guardians in football-like weather.

Estrada hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the second inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Giants won their fifth straight.

Wood (1-0) allowed just four hits without a run over five innings before turning it over to San Francisco's bullpen.

It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901. Only the 1966 Chicago White Sox (11) have had a more extensive stretch to open a season.

The Guardians managed just six hits and were held to four runs in their first series at home after entering the weekend leading the majors in scoring.

The game-time temperature was 35 degrees, the coldest for a first pitch in a Giants game since 1990.

The weather conditions weren't ideal for players or fans, but they didn't seem to bother Wood in his first appearance against Cleveland since 2013 with Atlanta. The left-hander walked two and struck out five.

Estrada gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the second with his second homer, a shot to left field that barely cleared the 19-foot wall. Estrada's homer came after Wilmer Flores doubled off the wall in left-center with two outs.

Estrada picked up another RBI in the fourth, when the Guardians failed to turn a double play on his one-out grounder to short as second baseman Owen Miller's return to throw to first skipped into the photographer's pit for an error.

The Giants made it 6-0 in the sixth on Estrada's RBI double and Steven Duggar's run-scoring single off Eli Morgan.

Belt followed a leadoff walk to Austin Slater in the seventh with his third homer.

Cleveland's Austin Hedges ended the shutout in the seventh with an RBI single, his first hit after starting the season hitless in 21 at-bats.

BUNDLED UP

Some flurries swirled in the ballpark as Giants manager Gabe Kapler arrived in the dugout for his pregame media availability.

Stocking caps and winter gloves were again necessary with temperatures in the 30s and a stiff wind blowing in.

Kapler was asked if he remembered the coldest game he played in, and correctly guessed it came when he played for Colorado. What Kapler didn't remember of the 2003 game was that he got three hits.

“I did?” he said, joking he would dig up the video if his players complained about the cold.

UP NEXT

Giants: Continue their four-city trip in New York with RHP Alex Cobb (1-0) starting the first of four games against the Mets, who will counter with RHP Tyler Megill (2-0).

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (0-0) starts the opener of a four-game home series against Chicago's Dallas Keuchel (1-0) and the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

    You don’t see the cops on the track every day…

  • SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost Brutally Roast Elon Musk

    NBCLess than a year ago, Elon Musk was hosting Saturday Night Live. Now he’s its biggest punchline.“Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for over $40 billion so he can loosen its free speech rules,” Michael Che said this week, before adding, “That’s how badly white guys want to use the ‘n-word.’”For the next few minutes, the “Weekend Update” anchors tore into the richest man on the planet for his bizarre plot to take over Twitter.“Honestly, I don’t understand why Elon even wants to own Twitter,” Col

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains