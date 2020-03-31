Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (HKG:3833)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (HKG:3833) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥69.0m CN¥71.8m CN¥74.1m CN¥76.1m CN¥77.9m CN¥79.6m CN¥81.1m CN¥82.6m CN¥84.1m CN¥85.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.73% Est @ 2.38% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 1.96% Est @ 1.83% Est @ 1.75% Est @ 1.69% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 14% CN¥60.4 CN¥55.0 CN¥49.7 CN¥44.7 CN¥40.1 CN¥35.9 CN¥32.0 CN¥28.5 CN¥25.4 CN¥22.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥394m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥85m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 14%– 1.6%) = CN¥686m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥686m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= CN¥182m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥576m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:3833 Intrinsic value March 31st 2020

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry, There are three further aspects you should further research:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

