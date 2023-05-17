Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Shoe Zone is UK£2.34 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Shoe Zone's UK£2.08 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 4.1%, Shoe Zone's competitors seem to be trading at a lesser discount

Does the May share price for Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£15.5m UK£12.4m UK£10.7m UK£9.66m UK£9.06m UK£8.70m UK£8.49m UK£8.38m UK£8.34m UK£8.34m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.62% Est @ -20.36% Est @ -13.88% Est @ -9.34% Est @ -6.17% Est @ -3.95% Est @ -2.39% Est @ -1.30% Est @ -0.54% Est @ -0.01% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% UK£14.2 UK£10.4 UK£8.2 UK£6.8 UK£5.8 UK£5.1 UK£4.6 UK£4.1 UK£3.8 UK£3.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£66m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.3m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.2%– 1.2%) = UK£106m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£106m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= UK£44m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£110m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.1, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Shoe Zone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.144. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Shoe Zone

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SHOE.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Shoe Zone, there are three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Shoe Zone has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does SHOE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

