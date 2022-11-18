Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$111.0m S$120.0m S$114.1m S$110.8m S$109.2m S$108.7m S$108.9m S$109.7m S$110.9m S$112.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -4.92% Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.46% Est @ -0.47% Est @ 0.23% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.3% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% S$105 S$107 S$95.7 S$87.7 S$81.5 S$76.5 S$72.3 S$68.7 S$65.5 S$62.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$821m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$112m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.0%– 1.9%) = S$2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$2.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$2.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Raffles Medical Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.813. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Raffles Medical Group, we've compiled three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Raffles Medical Group that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BSL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

