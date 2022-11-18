Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Raffles Medical Group Ltd (SGX:BSL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Raffles Medical Group

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)

S$111.0m

S$120.0m

S$114.1m

S$110.8m

S$109.2m

S$108.7m

S$108.9m

S$109.7m

S$110.9m

S$112.3m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ -4.92%

Est @ -2.89%

Est @ -1.46%

Est @ -0.47%

Est @ 0.23%

Est @ 0.72%

Est @ 1.06%

Est @ 1.3%

Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0%

S$105

S$107

S$95.7

S$87.7

S$81.5

S$76.5

S$72.3

S$68.7

S$65.5

S$62.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$821m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$112m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.0%– 1.9%) = S$2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$2.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= S$1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$2.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Raffles Medical Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.813. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Raffles Medical Group, we've compiled three additional elements you should assess:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Raffles Medical Group that you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does BSL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season. Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro's ro

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scan

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew