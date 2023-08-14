Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, MicroStrategy fair value estimate is US$407

With US$384 share price, MicroStrategy appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$449 analyst price target for MSTR is 10% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the August share price for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$77.0m US$127.0m US$185.5m US$246.5m US$304.9m US$357.3m US$402.7m US$441.1m US$473.4m US$500.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 64.90% Est @ 46.08% Est @ 32.90% Est @ 23.67% Est @ 17.22% Est @ 12.70% Est @ 9.53% Est @ 7.32% Est @ 5.77% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% US$71.2 US$109 US$147 US$180 US$206 US$223 US$232 US$235 US$233 US$228

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.9b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$501m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.2%) = US$8.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= US$3.9b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$5.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$384, the company appears about fair value at a 5.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MicroStrategy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.205. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MicroStrategy

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For MicroStrategy, there are three additional aspects you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with MicroStrategy (at least 3 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does MSTR's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

