Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MED)

·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:MED) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for MEDICLIN

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (€, Millions)

€21.8m

€16.8m

€14.1m

€12.6m

€11.6m

€11.0m

€10.5m

€10.3m

€10.1m

€9.94m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -32.57%

Est @ -22.79%

Est @ -15.95%

Est @ -11.15%

Est @ -7.80%

Est @ -5.45%

Est @ -3.81%

Est @ -2.66%

Est @ -1.85%

Est @ -1.29%

Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8%

€20.0

€14.2

€11.0

€9.0

€7.6

€6.6

€5.8

€5.2

€4.7

€4.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €89m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.03%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €9.9m× (1 + 0.03%) ÷ (8.8%– 0.03%) = €114m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €114m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= €49m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €137m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €3.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MEDICLIN as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.572. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MEDICLIN

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

  • Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

  • Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for MED.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For MEDICLIN, we've compiled three further items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MEDICLIN that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MED's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

