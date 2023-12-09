Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)

Key Insights

Gresham Technologies' estimated fair value is UK£1.07 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gresham Technologies' UK£1.17 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 43% suggests Gresham Technologies' peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Does the December share price for Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.57m UK£4.89m UK£5.15m UK£5.36m UK£5.55m UK£5.70m UK£5.84m UK£5.97m UK£6.08m UK£6.20m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 6.95% Est @ 5.32% Est @ 4.18% Est @ 3.38% Est @ 2.82% Est @ 2.43% Est @ 2.16% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 1.83% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% UK£4.3 UK£4.2 UK£4.2 UK£4.0 UK£3.9 UK£3.7 UK£3.5 UK£3.4 UK£3.2 UK£3.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£37m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.2m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.5%) = UK£107m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£107m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= UK£52m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£90m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gresham Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.996. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Gresham Technologies, there are three pertinent aspects you should explore:

Financial Health: Does GHT have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does GHT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

