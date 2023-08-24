Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for DexCom is US$100 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
With US$104 share price, DexCom appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
Our fair value estimate is 31% lower than DexCom's analyst price target of US$147
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$636.4m
US$847.6m
US$1.04b
US$1.39b
US$1.64b
US$1.86b
US$2.04b
US$2.20b
US$2.33b
US$2.44b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x5
Analyst x5
Analyst x1
Analyst x1
Est @ 18.16%
Est @ 13.36%
Est @ 10.00%
Est @ 7.64%
Est @ 5.99%
Est @ 4.84%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%
US$596
US$744
US$857
US$1.1k
US$1.2k
US$1.3k
US$1.3k
US$1.3k
US$1.3k
US$1.3k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$11b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.4b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.8%– 2.2%) = US$54b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$54b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$28b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$39b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$104, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DexCom as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.924. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for DexCom
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Threat
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
