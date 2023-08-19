Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Container Store Group is US$2.20 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Container Store Group's US$2.54 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 20% lower than Container Store Group's analyst price target of US$2.75

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$72.0m US$26.0m US$10.4m US$6.13m US$4.40m US$3.56m US$3.11m US$2.85m US$2.70m US$2.62m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -59.85% Est @ -41.25% Est @ -28.23% Est @ -19.12% Est @ -12.74% Est @ -8.27% Est @ -5.14% Est @ -2.96% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$64.2 US$20.7 US$7.4 US$3.9 US$2.5 US$1.8 US$1.4 US$1.1 US$1.0 US$0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$105m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.6m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$27m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$27m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$8.5m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$113m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Container Store Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Container Store Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Container Store Group, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Container Store Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does TCS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

