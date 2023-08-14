Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)

Key Insights

Compass Group's estimated fair value is UK£19.21 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£20.08 suggests Compass Group is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 13% lower than Compass Group's analyst price target of UK£22.16

Does the August share price for Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.53b UK£1.67b UK£1.80b UK£2.07b UK£2.22b UK£2.34b UK£2.44b UK£2.52b UK£2.59b UK£2.65b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.27% Est @ 5.50% Est @ 4.26% Est @ 3.40% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 2.37% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£1.4k UK£1.4k UK£1.4k UK£1.5k UK£1.5k UK£1.5k UK£1.4k UK£1.4k UK£1.3k UK£1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.7b× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.4%) = UK£41b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£41b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£19b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£33b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£20.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Compass Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.110. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Compass Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Compass Group, there are three essential items you should explore:

