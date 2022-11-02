Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX:B26)

How far off is Ban Leong Technologies Limited (SGX:B26) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)

S$2.95m

S$2.90m

S$2.87m

S$2.87m

S$2.89m

S$2.92m

S$2.95m

S$3.00m

S$3.04m

S$3.09m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -3.52%

Est @ -1.91%

Est @ -0.78%

Est @ 0.02%

Est @ 0.57%

Est @ 0.96%

Est @ 1.23%

Est @ 1.42%

Est @ 1.55%

Est @ 1.64%

Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7%

S$2.7

S$2.5

S$2.3

S$2.1

S$2.0

S$1.9

S$1.8

S$1.7

S$1.6

S$1.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$19m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.1m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.7%– 1.9%) = S$54m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$54m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= S$26m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$45m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.4, the company appears about fair value at a 3.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ban Leong Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.138. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ban Leong Technologies, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should explore:

  Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ban Leong Technologies (including 1 which is concerning) .

  Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

  Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking?

