Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Arista Networks is US$208 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$215 suggests Arista Networks is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$219 analyst price target for ANET is 5.4% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.41b US$2.64b US$2.84b US$3.07b US$3.25b US$3.40b US$3.53b US$3.65b US$3.77b US$3.87b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x9 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.69% Est @ 4.65% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.80% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.3k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.1k US$2.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$22b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.9b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.2%) = US$83b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$83b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= US$42b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$65b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$215, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Arista Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.951. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Arista Networks

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Arista Networks, we've compiled three additional factors you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that Arista Networks is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does ANET's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

