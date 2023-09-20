Estimating The Fair Value Of National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for National Tyre & Wheel is AU$0.79 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

National Tyre & Wheel's AU$0.71 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

National Tyre & Wheel's peers are currently trading at a premium of 117% on average

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of National Tyre & Wheel Limited (ASX:NTD) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$10.5m AU$11.3m AU$10.3m AU$9.75m AU$9.44m AU$9.29m AU$9.24m AU$9.26m AU$9.33m AU$9.44m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.36% Est @ -3.15% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.52% Est @ 0.24% Est @ 0.77% Est @ 1.14% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 10% AU$9.5 AU$9.3 AU$7.7 AU$6.6 AU$5.8 AU$5.2 AU$4.7 AU$4.3 AU$3.9 AU$3.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$61m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$9.4m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (10%– 2.0%) = AU$119m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$119m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= AU$45m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$106m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at National Tyre & Wheel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.625. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for National Tyre & Wheel

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for NTD.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For National Tyre & Wheel, we've compiled three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Future Earnings: How does NTD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

