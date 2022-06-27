Estimating The Fair Value Of IOG plc (LON:IOG)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Does the June share price for IOG plc (LON:IOG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for IOG

Crunching the numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£15.4m

UK£97.4m

UK£25.9m

UK£6.66m

UK£3.22m

UK£2.06m

UK£1.55m

UK£1.28m

UK£1.13m

UK£1.04m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Est @ -74.28%

Est @ -51.73%

Est @ -35.95%

Est @ -24.9%

Est @ -17.17%

Est @ -11.75%

Est @ -7.96%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8%

UK£14.1

UK£82.3

UK£20.1

UK£4.7

UK£2.1

UK£1.2

UK£0.9

UK£0.7

UK£0.5

UK£0.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£127m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.0m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (8.8%– 0.9%) = UK£13m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£13m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= UK£5.7m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£133m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IOG as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.643. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For IOG, there are three pertinent items you should consider:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with IOG (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for IOG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Steve Paris ‘delighted’ as Crystal Palace land highly-rated Malcolm Ebiowei on long-term contract

    Crystal Palace have wrapped up the signing of Malcolm Ebiowei. The 18-year-old will join the club on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal when his contract with Derby County comes to an end. Prior to joining Derby - who went into administration at the start of last season and ended it relegated - in 2021, Ebiowei had youth spells with Arsenal and Rangers.

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Blue Bombers stay unbeaten with 26-12 win over Tiger-Cats

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson was understated about his fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown Friday. The veteran snared a tipped pass by Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans to help seal Winnipeg's 26-12 win over the visiting Tiger-Cats. The Bombers (3-0) remained unbeaten to start the CFL season, while the Ticats were winless in three starts. “It was a good night. A good night at the office,” Jefferson said. “Offence, defence, special teams came out and did what we

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Defending champion Lightning's bid for 3-peat falls short

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. The Lightning were 3-0 when facing possible elimination before Sunday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 6 stopped a bid to become the first team to

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s