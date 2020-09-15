Estimating The Fair Value Of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$472.8m US$506.0m US$560.0m US$577.8m US$594.5m US$610.5m US$626.1m US$641.4m US$656.7m US$672.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.18% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.38% Est @ 2.33% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% US$430 US$419 US$422 US$396 US$370 US$346 US$323 US$301 US$280 US$261

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$672m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.9%– 2.2%) = US$8.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.9b÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= US$3.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$7.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$143, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hubbell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.283. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

