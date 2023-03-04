Estimating The Fair Value Of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN)

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Franchise Brands is UK£2.53 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of UK£2.08 suggests Franchise Brands is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • The UK£2.75 analyst price target for FRAN is 8.8% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Franchise Brands Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£9.00m

UK£11.0m

UK£13.0m

UK£16.0m

UK£18.0m

UK£19.4m

UK£20.6m

UK£21.5m

UK£22.2m

UK£22.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 7.93%

Est @ 5.89%

Est @ 4.47%

Est @ 3.47%

Est @ 2.78%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%

UK£8.4

UK£9.6

UK£10.7

UK£12.3

UK£13.0

UK£13.1

UK£13.0

UK£12.7

UK£12.3

UK£11.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£117m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£23m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.2%) = UK£409m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£409m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£212m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£329m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.1, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Franchise Brands as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.811. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Franchise Brands

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Services market.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for FRAN.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Franchise Brands, we've compiled three important aspects you should consider:

  1. Risks: Be aware that Franchise Brands is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

  2. Future Earnings: How does FRAN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

