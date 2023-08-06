Estimating The Fair Value Of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Datadog is US$129 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With US$108 share price, Datadog appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • Analyst price target for DDOG is US$107 which is 17% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$564.3m

US$991.8m

US$1.35b

US$1.87b

US$2.26b

US$2.61b

US$2.91b

US$3.16b

US$3.37b

US$3.54b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x23

Analyst x7

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Est @ 21.10%

Est @ 15.40%

Est @ 11.41%

Est @ 8.62%

Est @ 6.67%

Est @ 5.30%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%

US$522

US$849

US$1.1k

US$1.4k

US$1.5k

US$1.6k

US$1.7k

US$1.7k

US$1.7k

US$1.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$14b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = US$61b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$61b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$28b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$42b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$108, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Datadog as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.003. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Datadog

Strength

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for DDOG.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Datadog, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - Datadog has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for DDOG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

