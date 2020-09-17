Estimating The Fair Value Of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.79b US$5.51b US$6.02b US$7.16b US$7.86b US$8.45b US$8.95b US$9.38b US$9.76b US$10.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 9.75% Est @ 7.49% Est @ 5.91% Est @ 4.8% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.49% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% US$4.4k US$4.7k US$4.8k US$5.3k US$5.3k US$5.3k US$5.2k US$5.1k US$4.9k US$4.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$50b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$10b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.2%) = US$178b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$178b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$82b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$132b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$207, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Danaher as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.964. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

