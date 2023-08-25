Estimating The Fair Value Of C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for C.I. Holdings Berhad is RM3.24 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM3.49 share price, C.I. Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

C.I. Holdings Berhad's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -73%

How far off is C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM54.0m RM44.9m RM40.1m RM37.6m RM36.3m RM35.8m RM35.8m RM36.3m RM36.9m RM37.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -25.51% Est @ -16.79% Est @ -10.69% Est @ -6.42% Est @ -3.43% Est @ -1.33% Est @ 0.13% Est @ 1.16% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 2.38% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% RM49.4 RM37.5 RM30.6 RM26.2 RM23.1 RM20.8 RM19.1 RM17.6 RM16.4 RM15.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM256m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM38m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.4%– 3.6%) = RM664m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM664m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= RM269m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM525m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM3.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at C.I. Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.864. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For C.I. Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three further elements you should look at:

