Estimated profit for northeast employment lands is $6.3 million

NORTH PERTH— North Perth is one step closer to shovels in the ground. On March 14, North Perth council approved a feasibility report on developing lands in the northeast end of town.

The lands in question are off of Wallace Avenue North, to the South-East of Wallace Industrial Road.

The development is planned to be mostly commercial and industrial, with a small space devoted to wetlands which will be retained. Additionally, there will be a swim facility which will also contribute to storm water management.

MHBC Planning Limited prepared the feasibility study. Pierre Chauvin, a partner of the development company, presented that report. Regarding how “feasible” these lands are, MHBC deduced that the profit margin is about $6.3 million.

They found that:

Developing the lands would cost an estimated $11.6 million

The estimated revenue for the lands would be $17.9 million

In his presentation, Chauvin admitted that with the ever-evolving real-estate market of today, it’s likely that the land’s value has and will increase. That being said, much of the land is privately owned.

Kris Snell, Chief Administration Officer for North Perth, clarified that private owners will contribute to the development costs in the form of development charges.

With a projected profit of $6.3 million, Council approved unanimously to start the next step. They directed staff and the MHBC to start the necessary planning preparations and applications.

Connor Luczka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner