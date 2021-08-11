Estheticians Say Their Skin "Has Never Felt and Looked Better" Thanks to This Clean Face Oil

Prima Night Magic Face Oil

I'm extremely a night person. I wish I wasn't — mornings would be way more pleasant — but dang it, as soon as the clock strikes 10 p.m. a sense of stillness descends and I feel incredibly productive. Getting myself to bed at a reasonable hour takes some persuasion, and that's where supermodel-approved brand Prima's Night Magic face oil comes in.

If you haven't shopped from the brand before, here are the Cliff's notes: Celebrities like Jenna Dewan and Behati Prinsloo Levine turn to the line for highly effective, CBD-infused products. Much like editor-loved brand Lord Jones, Prima wields the anti-inflammatory compound in elegantly packaged, thoughtfully formulated products, and that pays off; Prinsloo Levine, for example, previously referred to the brand's CBD Bath Gem as "almost better than sex."

The brand's skincare is just as exceptional, according to elated Night Magic users who see soft, smooth, calm skin overnight. "I LOVE this product and will be buying it religiously," writes one person of the effect they saw after just days. "My skin feels so much more hydrated [and] smooth." The formula is to thank for that one. Prima credits nine of the ingredients as stand-outs for supporting skin, including prickly pear oil, moringa oil, rose hip extract, avocado oil, chia seed oil, marula oil, and kukui oil.

Each comes with its own benefits, but the common denominator is a wealth of anti-aging antioxidants and omega fatty acids, alongside a bounty of vitamins A, C, and E. Vitamin A is the clincher that makes rosehip and retinoids so wrinkle-erasing, vitamin C spells out brightness, and vitamin E softens skin like a pro.

Night Magic Facial Oil

"It really is magic, because it changed my skin," writes a licensed esthetician in a review. "I've been using this for two weeks, and my skin has never felt and looked better. It's hydrated, glowing and the texture is incredible." Another person says they're "obsessed" with how the oil's cut down their redness, and a third says their skin was prone to raging breakouts before the CBD product kicked the inflammation.

Also worth highlighting is that Prima's Night Magic is EWG-verified, meaning it's free of fragrance, PEGs, and hormone disruptors like cyclic silicones, parabens, and phthalates, which are present in similar skincare products (look out for cyclopentasiloxane). While small doses of things like formaldehyde-releasers aren't always problematic in skincare, The Endocrine Society's spokesperson tells InStyle that traditional toxicology logic — aka "the dose makes the poison" — doesn't apply when it comes to substances like hormone disruptors, which are harmful in small doses. "They're not poisons in the classic sense. Instead, they are far more insidious and disrupt how the endocrine system functions." Over the long term, she said, that can be damaging because the body can struggle to cope, particularly when faced with illness.

And just as importantly for your money, it also makes your skin glow like a supermodel's.

One 80-year-old living a cool-sounding life at high altitude with very dry air, intense sunlight, and tons of time spent outdoors says the addition has "made all the difference" to their skin, and a 60-year-old saw similar results. "I have tried so many creams, lotions and oils over the years to stay looking healthy and good for my age," they wrote. "This product is pure magic to my skin, and has even toned down some of the age spots."

A different shopper calls it "soul food for the face," and as a last reviewer puts it: "My skin has never looked this good. I've tried other CBD face oils, and they just made my skin breakout. I will never use anything else on my face." If you're intrigued, try Prima's Night Magic for yourself.

